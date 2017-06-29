Kimberly Ann Willoughby (October 31, 1965 – June 24, 2017)

ROCK SPRINGS — Kimberly Ann Willoughby, 51, of Rock Springs, Wyoming passed away on Saturday, June 24, 2017 in Rock Springs.

She was born on October 31, 1965 in Ganado, Texas, the daughter of Robert and Wilma Cihal Willoughby.

Ms. Willoughby attended schools in Rock Springs.

She was employed at the Greyhound Bus Depot as a clerk.

Her interests included playing bingo, watching horse races, movies, and she liked to fish.

She enjoyed spending time with her family and was looking forward to the birth of her first grandchild.

Survivors include her son, Nathan Willoughby and companion Alexis Cantrell of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one brother, Robert Willoughby and wife Ann of Rock Springs; one sister, Debra Willoughby of Rock Springs; nieces and nephews Robbie Willoughby, Crystal Willoughby, Tristin Willoughby, and McKenzie Willoughby; several great-nieces and great-nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Cremation will take place and there will be no services at her request.

