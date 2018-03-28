Kindergarten Registration is Now Open for SWSD #2

Attention Sweetwater County School District #2 2018/2019 Kindergarten Parents!
If your incoming Kindergarten student is not yet registered, please visit your 18/19 home school as soon as possible.
Must be age five on or before September 15, 2018.
Early enrollment will not only assist the District in determining seat counts, but will help ensure the best chance for your child to attend their home school or have a voluntary transfer application approved due to class size restrictions.
If you currently have a KG, 1st, 2nd, 3rd, or 4th grade student enrolled, please register your incoming student at their sibling’s 18/19 school.
What to include with your registration paperwork:
· Certified Birth Certificate (must be received prior to 8/23/17)
· Immunization Record (must be received prior to 8/23/17)
· Utility statement with proof of address
There are new school boundaries. Check the map with the link below to see where your boundary is, based on your residence.
If you know of another family that may have an incoming kindergarten student that may not receive this message, please pass this information on to them.
If you have any questions, please call 307-872-5509.
Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.