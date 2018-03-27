Kindergartener is Top Fundraiser at North Park Elementary

ROCK SPRINGS — “Why did you raise money for the American Heart Association?” asked Krista Welborn, mother of 6-year-old Lyndan Schumacher.

“For people that are sick,” said Lyndan, shyly. But he wasn’t so shy about going door-to-door in neighborhoods and businesses across Rock Springs asking for donations in the previous weeks.

Lyndan, a North Park Elementary kindergartener, raised $1,053 for the district-wide Jump Rope For Heart fundraising event for the American Heart Association. He was the top earner at his elementary school.

He single-handedly raised almost one-fourth of North Park Elementary School’s funds, which totaled $4,500.

His mom said he really did it on his own, though his parents went with him and stood at the sidewalk.

“It was really cute. He just went up to each door and asked them. I told him to say please and thank you, and he would run back if he forgot,” said Krista. “But he was like a little car salesman.”

Lyndan said that the grand prize, a camera, was what motivated him. “We have a lot of heart disease in the family, but really he was very focused on the prizes,” said Krista with a laugh.

He also said that he learned some things during the Jump Rope For Heart events, such as “You have to eat healthy food and only eat a little sugar once a day. And exercise.” Lyndan also mentioned that playing video games counted as exercise, but his mom rather disagreed.

According to the American Heart Association website, through Jump Rope For Heart kids learn jump rope skills, how their heart works, and raise money to help kids with heart problems.

The American Heart Association has the goal of “working toward improving the cardiovascular health of all Americans by 20%, and reducing deaths from cardiovascular diseases and stroke by 20%, all by the year 2020.”

The elementary schools in Sweetwater County School District #1 raised $38,285 altogether.