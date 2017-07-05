Kirk Curtis Schumacher (February 27, 1944 – July 3, 2017)

ROCK SPRINGS — Kirk Curtis Schumacher 73, of Rock Springs, Wyoming passed away on Monday, July 3, 2017, at his home. He was a longtime resident of Rock Springs.

Mr. Schumacher was born on February 27, 1944, in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, the son of Lyle B. and Bette Mansfield Schumacher.

He attended school in Piedmont, South Dakota.

Mr. Schumacher was a United States Navy Veteran and served from March 1, 1961, until March 2, 1965. He was a radioman on the USS Lexington.

He married June D. Tyler in Rock Springs on December 23, 1974.

Mr. Schumacher was employed as a Crane Operator for many years.

His interests included spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and playing guitar.

Survivors include his wife June Schumacher of Rock Springs; two sons Jeffrey Kirk Schumacher and wife Sherry of Green River, Wyoming and David Curtis Schumacher and wife Pamela of Rock Springs, Wyoming; two daughters Mary Jean Voigt and husband Michael of Piedmont, South Dakota and Tracy Anne Schumacher and husband Nate Owen of Bennington , Idaho; two brothers Tony Schumacher and wife Bonnie of Oacoma, South Dakota and Larry Borneman and wife Evelyn of Las Vegas, Nevada; ten grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister Sheirre Wiese