Kirk Dennis Wilson (April 10, 1951 – June 29, 2017)

TOOLE UT — Kirk Dennis Wilson passed peacefully to his Savior on June 29, 2017, surrounded by his family. Kirk was born in Seattle, Washington on April 10, 1951, to Claudio Schmidt and Orville Brown. He was later adopted by his maternal grandparents, Nahum and Helen Wilson.

Kirk married Linda Prothero on May 1, 1971. His surviving children from this union are Aaron Wilson, Laura Wilson, Reece (Beth) Wilson and Steven (Briattany) Wilson. They divorced and he married Lyn Miller on Oct. 6, 1990, in Rock Springs, Wyoming and together they have one child, Jacob (Brittany) Wilson.

Kirk was a devoted and caring father to all of his children including his stepchildren, Sara Peck-Harrison and Tyler Peck.

Kirk worked as a professional driver for most of his adult life, most recently with Clean Harbors Environmental. He was known by many of his colleagues and friends as “The Captain.”

Kirk was an avid enthusiast of many different pursuits including arrowhead hunting, ham radio, metal detecting and golf. Kirk will be most remembered for his tenacity and the energy he put into his family, work and hobbies.

He is survived by his wife, children, and 8 grandchildren. Kirk is also survived by his loving sister who helped take care of him during his last month of life, Debbie Lopez and husband Eddie of Rock Springs, Wyoming. Two brothers, Doug Schmidt and wife Nancy and Craig Schmidt and wife Kelly, all of Rock Springs, Wyoming. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. His hugs will be greatly missed.

Services will be held on Wednesday, July 5, 2017, at 2 p.m. at Tate Mortuary with a visitation from 1-2 p.m.

