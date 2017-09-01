Kirsten Renee Riley (November 14, 1976 – August 30, 2017)

ROCK SPRINGS — Kirsten Renee Riley, 40, passed away on Wednesday, August 30, 2017 at her home in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Ms. Riley was born November 14, 1976, the daughter of Daniel Craig Riley and Vicki Lynn Gold in Sheridan, Wyoming.

She attended schools in Rock Springs, Wyoming and was a graduate of the Rock Springs Alternative High School in 1995.

Ms. Riley was an animal lover and made a home for dogs, cats and ferrets, and found homes for many others. Her interests included spending time with her family, reading, attending comic con, being part of The Actors Mission, and talking with her friends about history and politics.

Survivors include her mother, Vicki Riley of Rock Springs, Wyoming, one brother, Clint Riley and wife Kelly Campbell of Fort Worth, Texas, one sister Julie Riley of Los Angeles, California, and grandparents Irene and Marv Weik, as well as several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Ms. Riley was preceded in death by her father Daniel Riley, paternal grandparents Dan and Marilyn Riley, maternal grandfather Herman Gold, and one aunt, Debbie Hokanson.

Following cremation a Celebration of Life will be conducted Sunday, September 3, 2017 from 1:00-4:00 p.m. at the Paul J. Wataha Recreation Area, near the golf course in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Anyone who loves Kirsten is welcome.