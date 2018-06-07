Kiwanis Club Members Get In-Depth with Rock Springs Police Department

ROCK SPRINGS — Kiwanis Club members have gone in-depth with the Rock Springs Police Department, meeting up with them once a month for the past year to learn many aspects of police work.

They’ve learned about interrogation techniques, school resource officers, the evidence room, and various other functions and positions in the police department.

The goal of this partnership was to establish a stronger relationship between the Rock Springs Police Department and the community.

Members of the Kiwanis Club of Rock Springs wrapped up their partnership with a tour of the Rock Springs Police Department Headquarters and a breakfast.

Kiwanis Club of Rock Springs and local law enforcement have teamed up before.

Every holiday season, Kiwanis partners with local law enforcement to help with the Shop with a Cop program. This is a program designed to help children in the Rock Springs community gain a positive image of law enforcement. They build a trusting relationship with law enforcement while shopping for holiday gifts. The gifts are purchased with money fundraised by the Kiwanis Club of Rock Springs. The Kiwanis Club of Rock Springs organizes this event every year and is supported by dozens of community businesses.

Kiwanis International is an organization committed to community service. Kiwanis Club meetings are open to the public.

Meetings are held every Wednesday at 7:00 AM at the Sweetwater County Memorial Hospital Classrooms 1, 2, or 3.