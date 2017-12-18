Knights of Columbus Donate Coats To Sweetwater One School District Foundation

Pictured, left to right: Shawn Kerbs, Knights of Columbus, Melissa Wray-Marchetti, School Foundation President, Larry Fusselman, School Foundation Board Member, Kelly McGovern, School Dist. #1 Superintendent, Samantha Gardner, School District #1/School Foundation Liason.

ROCK SPRINGS — On December 11, the Knights of Columbus donated coats to the Sweetwater One School District Foundation.

The coats will be distributed to schools within the District for students just in time for the cold weather.

The School Foundation is grateful to the Knights of Columbus for the generous donation.