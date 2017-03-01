Know a Hydraulic Shop in WY That Supports Piston Nut Torquing up to 50,000 lbs?

Do you know where to find a Hydraulic Shop in WY that supports piston nut torquing up to 50,000 lbs?

Today’s equipment has intensive hydraulic systems. So more and more, the decisions machine owners make about their equipment’s hydraulic needs directly impact their bottom line.

While upholding Caterpillar’s highest cleanliness standards, Wyoming Machinery Company offers a full-service hydraulic shop while servicing all CAT and non-CAT machines. Their immaculate shop space supports 25 inch diameter to 40 foot long honing capabilities, handling any extreme job.

Don’t have the time or the resources to get your components into their Hydraulic Shop? No problem. They also offer scheduled delivery routes and service locations for your convenience.

Knowing that Wyoming Machinery Company’s CAT Certified Technicians send all components through a Quality Control Inspection prior to releasing them from their shop allows you to trust them to get your job done right the first time.

