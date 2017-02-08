Kristi Ann Buller-Britton (September 27th, 1975 – January 27, 2017)

ROCK SPRINGS — Kristi Ann Buller-Britton, daughter of Claudia Buller and Lloyd Buller, 41, a resident of Rock Springs, died Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, at the University of Utah Hospital after a lengthy illness.

She was born Sept. 27, 1975, in Pittsburg, Kansas. She graduated from Rock Springs High School in 1992 and received her associate’s degree from Al Collins School of Graphic Design in 1996.

Kristi loved her family, many friends and her, Celebrate Recovery Family.

She is survived by her husband, Dan Britton; son, DeVaughn Lloyd Burton; stepdaughter Destiny Britton, mother, Claudia Buller; brother and sister-in-law, John and Loni Buller; and sister and brother-in-law, Halli and Troy Riskus.

Her love will be missed by all whose lives were touched by this beautiful soul.

A memorial is pending.