Kristine Kolczak (April 12, 1972 - July 14, 2017).

ROCK SPRINGS — Kristine Kolczak, 45, of Rock Springs, Wyoming passed away on Friday, July 14, 2017, at her home.

She was born on April 12, 1972, in Gillette, Wyoming, the daughter of Roy and Barbara Jean Swingle Crowder.

Mrs. Kolczak attended schools in Gillette, Wyoming and obtained her GED in Rock Springs.

She married Brian Kolczak in Rock Springs on

Her interests included riding four-wheelers and collecting cherubs. She recently returned from a trip to New Mexico where she was able to take her first air balloon ride. She enjoyed it immensely.

Mrs. Kolczak had a love for life.

Survivors include her husband Brian Kolczak of Rock Springs; her father Roy Crowler of Rock Springs; her mother Barbara Crowler of Nebraska; two brothers Shawn Patrick Crowder of Las Alamos, New Mexico and Jason Emory Crowder of Espinola, New Mexico; one sister Kimberly Marie Crowder of Espinola, New Mexico; daugher Nichole France and son-in-law Brad France; two nieces Gabriella Ortiz and Andreana Ortiz both of Espinola, New Mexico.

Cremation will take place, and memorial services will be conducted at 1:00 P.M. Friday, July 21, 2017, at the First United Methodist Church, 1515 Edgar Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming.