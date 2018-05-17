LaBarge Interchange On-Ramp and Off-Ramp Closed; Detour in Place

ROCK SPRINGS– The Wyoming Department of Transportation has closed the LaBarge Interchange east bound on-ramp and off-ramp at exit 83 for milling and then repaving.

The closure will remain in effect until the work is completed, and the work is scheduled to last no longer than 30 calendar days. A detour is in place onto WYO 374, the Service Road, which will take eastbound traffic to the Covered Wagon Interchange on-ramp at exit 85.

The closure is a part of a larger project on Interstate 80 that includes milling and paving near the LaBarge Interchange from milepost 77 to 83. Work that will take place includes: grading, milling, paving, and bridge repairs on the eastbound lane.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Two-way traffic is currently being carried in the westbound lanes while the eastbound lanes are under construction. A width restriction of 18 feet is in effect throughout the project and speeds have been reduced to 65 mph.

Crews will mill and pave the westbound lanes next year. The contract was awarded to Kilgore Companies, LLC .

WYDOT would like to remind drivers to slow down in work zones and be alert and cautious of roadside workers. For more information on road construction, closures and weather conditions, please visit http://www.wyoroad.info.