Labor Day Food Drive Benefits Food Bank/United Way Diaper Fund

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Members of the Southwestern Wyoming Central Labor Council delivered donations to the Food Bank and over $350 to the United Way Diaper Fund. These donations were collected at the annual Labor Day Picnic in Rock Springs.

SWCLC President Monte Morlock said “We had a good turnout at the picnic. It was very enjoyable to spend the day visiting with friends and co-workers as we celebrated Labor Day. Our members understand the value of the good jobs we have here in Southwest Wyoming. They are always generous and thoughtful of those in need.”

The Southwestern Wyoming Central Labor Council represents eighteen local unions and thousands of workers in southwestern Wyoming. Through the state AFL-CIO and our local unions, we educate the public on workers’ rights and issues. The council helps provide equal pay for working men and women, advocates for a voice and dignity in the workplace and for a safe working environment. We are your neighbors, family, youth coaches and community leaders. We encourage our members to participate in the community and to spend their wages locally.