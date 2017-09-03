Labor Day Picnic And Food Drive Takes Place At Crossroads Park

ROCK SPRINGS — Southwest Wyoming Central Labor Council would like to wish everyone a Happy Labor Day! All workers and their families are invited to our annual Labor Day Picnic and food drive.

This year’s event will take place at Crossroads West Park on Monday, September 4 from 11 am to 4 pm.

The horseshoe tournament will begin at 1 pm. Please bring your own shoes.

Organizers will be conducting a food drive for The Food Bank of Sweetwater County. Please bring non-perishable food items or a cash donation for the Food Bank.

The Food Bank is in need of packaged side dishes, canned meat, canned beans, canned fruit and other non-perishable items.