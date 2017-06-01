0

Ladies Night: Join Sportsman’s for Fun, Food, & Prizes!

Ladies Night at Sportsman’s Warehouse

Come join us at Sportman’s Warehouse for Ladies Night, June 14th from 5-8 pm.

Fun, food, lots of prizes, games and raffles… Great local vendors to showcase their products as well!

Raffle drawing will be at 7 pm

*All the proceeds go to the KD FOUNDATION
Great Vendors

  • That Salsa Guy
  • Daniels Jewelry
  • Love By Luna
  • Prairie Fire Leather Company
  • Love Yourself Bath Essentials by J
  • Irish Setter
  • King’s Camo
  • Kandee Cosmetics
  • Cooley Permanent Cosmetics
  • Heart of the Home
Great Prizes

Participants can be registered to win prizes from:

  • Ruger
  • Vortex
  • Girls with Guns
  • Hornady
  • Camp Chef
  • Mountain House
  • Teton Sports
  • Granite Gear
  • Yeti
  • Many more!
Location

Sportsman’s Warehouse
1567 Dewar Dr
Rock Springs, WY

Phone: 307-209-4500

Follow Sportman’s Warehouse on Facebook!
