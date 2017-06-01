Ladies Night: Join Sportsman’s for Fun, Food, & Prizes!

Ladies Night at Sportsman’s Warehouse

Come join us at Sportman’s Warehouse for Ladies Night, June 14th from 5-8 pm.

Fun, food, lots of prizes, games and raffles… Great local vendors to showcase their products as well!

Raffle drawing will be at 7 pm

*All the proceeds go to the KD FOUNDATION

.

Great Vendors

That Salsa Guy

Daniels Jewelry

Love By Luna

Prairie Fire Leather Company

Love Yourself Bath Essentials by J

Irish Setter

King’s Camo

Kandee Cosmetics

Cooley Permanent Cosmetics

Heart of the Home

.

Great Prizes

Participants can be registered to win prizes from:

Ruger

Vortex

Girls with Guns

Hornady

Camp Chef

Mountain House

Teton Sports

Granite Gear

Yeti

Many more!

.

Location

Sportsman’s Warehouse

1567 Dewar Dr

Rock Springs, WY

Phone: 307-209-4500

Follow Sportman’s Warehouse on Facebook!

.



.

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.