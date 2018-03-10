Lady Tigers Basketball Falls to Natrona, 48-37, Takes Sixth at State

ROCK SPRINGS– The Rock Springs High School girls basketball team finished in sixth place at the 2018 Wyoming High School 4A Girls State Basketball Championship after falling to Natrona this morning, 48-37, in Casper.



Rock Springs High School

The Lady Tigers went into the state tournament as the No. 3 West team. They finished conference play with a 5-5 record, and finish their season with a 14-13 overall record.

Rock Springs went 1-2 this weekend at the state tournament. They dropped their first game to Thunder Basin on Thursday, 46-35. They then won their second game over Evanston on Friday, 59-51.