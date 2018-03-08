Lady Tigers Basketball Falls to Thunder Basin in First Game of State Tournament

ROCK SPRINGS– The Rock Springs High School Lady Tigers basketball team dropped its first game of the 4A State Basketball Tournament this morning to Thunder Basin, 46-35, in Casper.

The Lady Tigers came into the tournament as the No. 3 West team, while Thunder Basin is the No. 2 East team.

Rock Springs falls to 13-12 overall. Thunder Basin moves to 22-5 overall.



Up Next

The Lady Tigers will play Evanston tomorrow at 9 am. The loser of this game will be eliminated from the tournament, while the winner will go on to play in the consolation championship for fifth and sixth place on Saturday.

Thunder Basin will play in the semi-finals tomorrow against Cheyenne East at 4:30 pm.