Lady Tigers Beat Evanston in Second Game of State Tournament, 59-51

ROCK SPRINGS– The Rock Springs High School girls basketball team defeated Evanston, 59-51, this morning in its second game of the 2018 Wyoming High School 4A Girls Basketball Championship in Casper.

Rock Springs will play in the consolation championship tomorrow at 9 am. Evanston has been eliminated from the state tournament as a result of their loss to the Lady Tigers.

Rock Springs moves to 14-12 overall. They finished conference play with a 5-5 record. Evanston finishes their season with a 18-7 overall record, and a 7-3 conference record.



Rock Springs High School

sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

Up Next

The Lady Tigers will take on Natrona tomorrow at 9 am in the consolation championship for fifth and sixth place. Natrona beat Kelly Walsh today, 55-35, resulting in Kelly Walsh’s elimination.