Lady Tigers Beat Jackson 1-0 for 4A West Regional Title [PHOTOS]

ROCK SPRINGS– The Rock Springs High School girls soccer team earned the 4A West Regional Girls Soccer title this afternoon with a 1-0 win over Jackson.

The girls entered the regional tournament as the number one seed.



Up Next

RSHS will travel to Jackson next week to play at the 4A Wyoming High School Girls Soccer Tournament on Thursday through Saturday, May 17-19.



Check out some photos of the Lady Tigers in the championship game against Jackson below.



