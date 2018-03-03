Lady Tigers Beat Natrona to Take Third at Regionals

ROCK SPRINGS– The Rock Springs High School Lady Tigers beat the Natrona County Fillies, 60-45, today to take third at the 4A West Regional Basketball Tournament in Jackson.

Rock Springs went 2-1 in Jackson this weekend. The Lady Tigers beat Jackson on Thursday for their first game of the tournament, 62-47, to qualify for state. They then fell to Kelly Walsh yesterday, 47-39.



Rock Springs High School

sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

Up Next

The Lady Tigers will travel to Casper for the 4A State Basketball Championship Tournament this coming Thursday through Saturday, March 8-10.