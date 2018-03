ROCK SPRINGS– The Rock Springs High School girls basketball team dropped its second game of the 4A West Regional Basketball Tournament 47-39 tonight in Jackson.



Rock Springs High School

The Lady Tigers will take on Natrona tomorrow at 10 am for third and fourth place.

Kelly Walsh and Evanston will play for the regional title tomorrow at 1 pm.

The Lady Tigers entered the regional tournament as the No. 4 seed.