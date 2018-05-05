Lady Tigers Earn 2-0 Win Over Natrona

ROCK SPRINGS– The Rock Springs High School girls soccer team earned a 2-0 win over Natrona County today at home. The Lady Tigers beat Kelly Walsh yesterday, 5-1, earning themselves the conference title.

The Lady Tigers move to 9-0-1 in conference play and 13-1-1 overall.

The Fillies fall to 4-6 in conference play and 4-8-1 overall.



Rock Springs High School

Senior Recognition

The Lady Tigers recognized their senior athletes this weekend. The senior soccer players honored include Alyssa Vigil, Madi Miskulin, Kaylin Havskjold, Caroline Edman, Kristin McCrann, Ali Lange, and Margaret Hamilton.



Up Next

RSHS will compete at the Regional tournament on Friday and Saturday, May 11 and 12. The tournament will take place in Green River.