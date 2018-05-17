Lady Tigers Fall to Campbell County in First Game of State Tournament

ROCK SPRINGS– The (#1W) Rock Springs High School girls soccer team dropped its first game of the Wyoming High School 4A Girls State Soccer Tournament today to (#4E) Campbell County, 4-1, in Jackson.

The Lady Tigers play in the consolation round tomorrow at 2 pm against (#3W) Kelly Walsh.



The winner of tomorrow’s game will play for fifth and sixth place at 1 pm on Saturday. The loser of tomorrow’s game will be eliminated from the tournament.