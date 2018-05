ROCK SPRINGS– The Rock Springs High School girls soccer team beat the Natrona County Fillies this evening, earning a spot in the finals of the 4A West Regional Soccer Tournament.

The Lady Tigers will take on Jackson tomorrow for the 4A West Regional title.

The game will start at 1 pm at Wolves Stadium.



Rock Springs High School

