Lady Tigers Soccer Picks Up Another Win

ROCK SPRINGS– The No. 3 Rock Springs High School girls soccer team remains undefeated in conference play with another win over Evanston yesterday, 4-0.

The Lady Tigers move to 7-0 in conference play, and 11-1 overall.

The Lady Red Devils fall to 0-8 in conference play, and 2-11-2 overall.



Rock Springs High School

The Lady Tigers will take on the Jackson Hole Lady Broncs on Friday in Jackson. The game is scheduled to start at 4:45 pm.