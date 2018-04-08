Lady Tigers Soccer Takes First at Pinnacle Challengers Cup

ROCK SPRINGS– The Rock Springs High School girls soccer team went undefeated at the Pinnacle Challengers Cup in Worland over the weekend to take home the first place title.

The girls beat Cody on Saturday in the first place game, 1-0, to win the invite.

On Friday, the Lady Tigers won their game against Powell, 3-1.

To kick off their play on Saturday, Rock Springs beat Evanston 4-0.



Rock Springs High School

Up Next

The Lady Tigers will travel to Casper this weekend to take on Kelly Walsh and Natrona. They will play Kelly Walsh at 6 pm on Friday, April 13, and Natrona County at noon on Saturday, April 14.