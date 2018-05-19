Lady Tigers Take Fifth at State Soccer Tournament

ROCK SPRINGS– The Rock Springs High School girls soccer team beat Jackson 2-0 today in the consolation championship of the Wyoming High School 4A Girls State Soccer Tournament, earning a fifth place finish.



Rock Springs High School

The Lady Tigers won two out of their three games at the state tournament in Jackson.

The girls dropped their first game of the tournament to Campbell County, 4-1, on Thursday.

They then went on to win over Kelly Walsh, 1-0, on Friday.

The Lady Tigers entered the state tournament as the number one seed from the 4A West conference.