ROCK SPRINGS– The Rock Springs High School girls soccer team beat Kelly Walsh 1-0 today in the consolation round of the Wyoming High School 4A Girls State Soccer Tournament in Jackson.

The Lady Tigers will take on Jackson for fifth and sixth place tomorrow at 1 pm in the consolation championship.



Kelly Walsh was eliminated from the tournament as a result of their loss to RSHS.