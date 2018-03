ROCK SPRINGS– The No. 4 Rock Springs High School girls soccer team beat the Green River High School Lady Wolves tonight at home, 5-0.

The Lady Tigers are now 3-1 overall and are ranked fourth in the 4A West Conference with a 2-0 record.

The Lady Wolves are 0-3 overall and 0-1 in conference play.



Rock Springs High School

Check out some photos of the rivalry game below.