Lady Tigers Win Rivalry Game Over Lady Wolves, 3-0 [PHOTOS]

GREEN RIVER– The No. 3 Rock Springs High School Lady Tigers soccer team earned a 3-0 victory over the Green River High School Lady Wolves today in Green River.

The Lady Tigers took home the Sweetwater Cup for today’s win and for their win over GRHS earlier this season, in which they won 5-0.

The Lady Wolves fall to 1-3-1 in conference play and 4-7 overall.

The Lady Tigers move to 6-0 in conference play and 10-1 overall.



Green River High School

sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

Check out some photos of the rivalry game below.



