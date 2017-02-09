Lady Wolves Come Up Short Late in Evanston

EVANSTON – The Green River Lady Wolves had opportunities to get the road win Thursday night but came up short late as Evanston swept the season series with a 40-38 win.

After a strong first half, the Lady Wolves were held to only five points in the third quarter as the Lady Red Devils were able to get back into the game. Taylor Stoeger led the way with 15 points and nine rebounds in the loss. Madelyn Heiser finished with nine points while Ashelynn Birch finished with seven.

The Lady Wolves started hot with the first five coming from Madelyn Heiser and Hannah Hix. Evanston responded with a 6-0 run to grab its first lead of the game. Mallory Seymour added a late bucket as the two teams ended the first tied at eight.

Stoeger scored the first five for the Lady Wolves to start the second quarter and a three by Andri Dewey had Green River up 16-11. The Lady Devils pulled within one but Birch and Stoeger added buckets to put Green River back up six at the half, 23-17. Stoeger led the way with nine first-half points, all coming in the second quarter.

Evanston opened the second half with the first six to even the game at 23. A Stoeger free throw ended the run and Birch followed it with a post bucket to put the Lady Wolves back up three, 26-23. Birch added another bucket but Evanston closed out the third strong to take a one-point lead into the fourth, 29-28.

Heiser opened the final period with two free throws and Stoeger added two more as the Lady Wolves quickly regained the three-point advantage. Evanston responded while the Lady Wolves struggled to hit free throws. As the clocked ticked down to one minute, the Lady Red Devils took a three-point lead, 38-35.

After a miss, Evanston hit one of two free throws to go up four with 30 seconds. Green River had several looks but it was a foul on a three-point shot that sent Taylor Stoeger to the line. She hit all three to cut the lead back to one with 20 seconds to play.

A quick foul led to an Evanston miss but lane violations gave the Lady Red Devils extra attempts. They were able to make one giving the Lady Wolves a final shot as they trailed by two. Dewey and Heiser both had looks but were unable to hit as the buzzer sounded. The Lady Wolves fall to 2-4 in conference play with the loss.

Green River High School

