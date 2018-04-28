Lady Wolves Fall to Jackson, 5-1

GREEN RIVER– The Green River High School girls soccer team dropped its away game against Jackson today, 5-1.

The Lady Wolves fall to 2-6 in conference play and 5-9 overall.

The Lady Broncs move to 5-3-1 in conference play and 7-4-2 overall.



Up Next

The Lady Wolves will host Natrona and Kelly Walsh on Friday and Saturday, May 4 and 5. They will take on Natrona at 6 pm on Friday. They will play Kelly Walsh at noon on Saturday.