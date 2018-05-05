Lady Wolves Fall to Kelly Walsh, 4-0, in Senior Recognition Game [PHOTOS]

GREEN RIVER– The Green River High School Lady Wolves soccer team fell to Kelly Walsh today, 4-0, in a tough game at home.

The Lady Wolves fall to 2-7-1 in conference play and 5-11 overall.

The Lady Trojans move to 8-2 in conference play and 11-4-1 overall.



Green River High School

sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

Check out some photos of the game and the seniors below.









The Seniors



Chezney Mamalis





Shanda Schultz





Mary Shafe





Holly Hunt





Up Next

The Lady Wolves will play at the regional tournament on Friday and Saturday, May 11 and 12, in Green River.