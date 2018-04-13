Lady Wolves Soccer Drops Close Game to Natrona, 4-3, in Overtime

GREEN RIVER– The Green River High School girls soccer team dropped a close game to Natrona today, 4-3, in overtime.

The Lady Wolves fall to 1-2 in conference play and 4-5 overall.

The Fillies move to 2-2 in conference and 2-4-1 overall.



Green River High School

Up Next

The Lady Wolves will take on the Kelly Walsh Lady Trojans tomorrow at noon in Casper. Kelly Walsh will enter the game with a 3-1 conference record and a 5-3-1 overall record.