Lady Wolves Soccer Takes a Plunge for a Good Cause [PHOTOS]

GREEN RIVER– The Green River High School Lady Wolves soccer team participated in their annual Pack Plunge this afternoon to help raise money for Hunter Haselhun, who fell gravely ill earlier this year.

Haselhun had to be air lifted to Salt Lake City, Utah, where he remained in PICU for approximately two weeks.

Haselhun’s mom Tina Rodriguez has been a part of the GRHS Lady Wolves’ soccer program since she was a player. She is now a volunteer member of the coaching staff.

The girls accepted donations, and the amount of money raised determined how long they stayed in the water. All of the money raised goes toward paying Haslehun’s hospitalization costs.



Check out some photos of the Lady Wolves’ Pack Plunge below.

Green River High School

