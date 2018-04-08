Lady Wolves Soccer Takes Ninth in Worland Tournament

GREEN RIVER– The Green River High School girls soccer team took ninth place at the Pinnacle Challengers Cup in Worland over the weekend.

on Friday, the Lady Wolves dropped their first game of the invite to Douglas, 4-2.

The girls then beat Pinedale, 4-1.

They won their first game on Saturday over Riverton, 3-2.

For ninth place, Green River beat Rawlins, 2-0.



The Lady Wolves will make the trip to Casper this weekend to take on Natrona County and Kelly Walsh. They will play Natrona on Friday, April 13, at 7 pm. They will play Kelly Walsh on Saturday, April 14, at noon.