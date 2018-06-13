Lander Brewfest Fills the Town in Record Numbers

LANDER — People came out in record numbers for the 16th annual Fremont Toyota Lander Brewfest this past weekend.

In fact, the event broke record numbers in most ways – total attendees, number of brewers, participating vendors and probably amount of beer poured as well.

An estimated over 2,700 people came out over the two-day event in City Park. The event pulled people from around the region, and far away states as well.

“Not only did the festival experience record numbers,” said Brian Fabel, Executive Director of the Lander Chamber of Commerce. “But the whole town felt the positive impact of the event. Hotels, stores and restaurants all had a very busy weekend.”

The event, which was open to all ages, drew folks from around the region. Many traveled to Lander for the weekend, and to partake in the Brewfest.

“This event continues to grow every year,” said Dot Newton, Events Coordinator of the festival. “We are starting to see more and more folks come to town just to experience Lander and the event. The combination of great regional breweries, along with bands from across the nation, is such a draw,” Newton added.

The Winning Brews

In addition to the sampling available to attendees, brewers were invited to enter a beer into a judged competition. The panel of four judges sample the entries and judge them according to the declared style.

Bohemian Brewing Company of Midvale, UT was this year’s Grand Champion winner – for the second year in a row.

Melvin Brewing from Alpine placed second, while Luminous Brewing Company of Sheridan took third.

“Attendees are also invited to vote for their favorite brewery, in a category called, People’s Choice. White Dog Brewing Company of Bozeman MT took this prize, for the second year in a row,” added Newton.

Glasses Up to the Volunteers

In addition to the attendees, over 50 volunteers helped run the festival.

“Volunteers are key,” said Newton. “These are folks who want to contribute to our community and the event. They helped in every aspect of this successful weekend. The Brewfest is also supported by over 20 business in the area. We encourage folks to return this investment by shopping locally and being a patron of local businesses.”

Other events put on by the Lander Chamber of Commerce, to help support businesses and add to the vibrancy of the town, include a summer concert series.

Lander LIVE, a program of the Chamber, will host nationally-acclaimed bands four times throughout July and August.