Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs Coming to Pinedale July 4

Pinedale’s annual Soundcheck Summer Music Series will celebrate its 10-year anniversary this summer.

Presented by the Pinedale Fine Arts Council (PFAC), this free outdoor music series will feature everything from Nashville honky-tonk to cosmic Americana music.

PFAC will also present a second series of free, live concerts throughout the summer at Boondocks Pizza to celebrate the anniversary.

Visit pinedalefinearts.com for more information.

JULY 4: LANEY LOU & THE BIRD DOGS (BOZEMAN, MT)

With Special Guests: Jason Tyler Burton Band

SOUNDCHECK SUMMER MUSIC SERIES • AMERICAN LEGION PARK • 5 pm



The Soundcheck Series kicks off at the annual Town of Pinedale 4th of July Celebration with Bozeman’s Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs who have a raw and rich blues-driven sound which draws from old country, classic and modern rock.

Bluegrass band Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs will show a shindig of a good time. Special guests The Jason Tyler Burton Band will open the show. All Soundcheck shows are presented by the Pinedale Fine Arts Council (PFAC) and take place at American Legion Park in downtown Pinedale. Music starts at 5pm and all shows are free to the public!

This particular Soundcheck will coincide with the Town of Pinedale’s annual 4th of July Picnic (2 pm-4 pm, Free). So come early for the picnic (please bring a side) and stay late for the fireworks!

Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs have been forging a fresh and energetic sound in the northwest music scene since 2013. Their live show is highlighted by unbridled energy and punctuated by songs performed with fervor and rock ‘n’ roll swagger.

The Bird Dogs push the envelope of what a string band is generally described as by fusing songs from folk, country, and rock. They’ve been hitting the road hard for the last three years, sharing stages with the likes of Corb Lund, Hayes Carll, Hurray for the Riff Raff, The Mavericks, Wynonna Judd, Mark Chesnutt, The Lil’ Smokies and many more.

The Bird Dogs released their first album in the spring of 2016. Recorded live at Basecamp Studio, the album is one that reflects their live show and makes you want to stomp your feet and crack open a beer.

Born under the big sky in Bozeman, Montana, Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs consist of Matt Demarais on vocals/banjo, Ethan Demarais on bass, Lena Schiffer on vocals/guitar, Brian Kassay on fiddle/mandolin, and Josh Moore on vocals/guitar.

Opening the July 4 show will be local singer/songwriter Jason Tyler Burton and his 3-piece band. Burton’s brand of Americana music is heart felt, reflecting the landscape of the American West in a search for meaning and home, with stories that invite you to lean in a little, and really listen.

PINEDALE FINE ARTS CENTER

The Pinedale Fine Arts Council, a community based non-profit 501(c)3 corporation serving Sublette County (WY), has provided high-quality performing arts events, visual and literary arts programs and artist residencies since 1976. Largely through volunteer efforts and consistent community support, PFAC helps connect a dynamically growing corner of Wyoming to the rest of the world.

