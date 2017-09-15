LaNite Ann Jones (April 1, 1955 – September 13, 2017)

PINEDALE — LaNite Ann Jones, 62, of Pinedale passed away peacefully at her home Wednesday September 13, 2017 after several years of declining health.

LaNite was born April 1, 1955 in Rock Springs, Wyoming to Bert and LaRee (Greenhalgh) Madden.

She attended schools in Rock Springs and graduated from Rock Springs High School. Despite trials and setbacks in her life, LaNite worked hard to provide the best life she could for herself and her children.

Some of her hobbies and interests were reading books, Elvis Presley, going to yard sales and helping and doing for others.

LaNite is survived by her son Jimmy (Kennie) Jones and their five children Joe, Kassie, Ashley, Rosie and Little Jimmy; daughter Annie Jones and her children Lane and Ace.

She is preceded in death by her parents Bert and LaRee Madden; daughter Lisa LaBenske and Rio.

Memorial funeral services are pending.