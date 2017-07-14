Laramie Game and Fish Dept Offers Photography Workshop

LARAMIE – Would you like to learn how to take better photographs of wildlife? If so, join the Wyoming Game and Fish Department for a free photography workshop in Laramie on July 26.

Erin Bormett, photography intern with the Game and Fish Department, said participants will learn how to create a good photograph by focusing on composition and subject matter. The two-hour-long session will include an indoor presentation and the opportunity for you to shoot photos under Erin’s guidance. After the workshop you will be prepared to take stunning images of Wyoming’s wild animals and wild places.

The workshop will be from 2-4 p.m. at the Laramie Game and Fish office located at 528 South Adams Street. Participants should bring a camera and RSVP to Erin Bormett at erin.bormett@wyo.gov.

.