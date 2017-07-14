Laramie Hospital Advises Patients May Be Affected in Security Breach

LARAMIE – Ivinson Memorial Hospital announced on July 11 that some of their patients will be receiving letters in the coming days to notify them of a security incident involving a web server belonging to a vendor that provides website services to IMH.

FastHealth, a contracted website vendor, determined that an unauthorized third party altered code on their web server that was designed to capture patient billing and health-related information as it was being entered onto online patient web forms.

The incident did not affect all of IMH’s patients. It only affected those patients that submitted a payment through the online bill-pay platform or completed online New Patient intake forms from January 14, 2016 to December 20, 2016, which may have included certain patient demographic and credit card information provided by or on behalf of IMH’s patients during that time.

Ivinson Memorial Hospital was informed of this data breach on May 15, 2017 and has been working diligently with FastHealth to determine the best methods to rectify this unfortunate situation.

At this time, FastHealth and Ivinson Memorial Hospital are unaware of any inappropriate use of the information that may have been accessed on the FastHealth server and FastHealth has verified that they have taken all necessary corrective actions, including the removal of the potentially malicious code from its web servers.

Ivinson Memorial Hospital has worked with FastHealth to establish a dedicated call center to answer any questions the affected individuals may have. In addition, eligible individuals will be offered one year of free credit monitoring and identity theft protection services through Experian.

To help prevent something like this from happening again in the future, we have removed the bill-pay option on our website and Ivinson Memorial Hospital will continue to take steps to protect our patients.

If you have any questions regarding if you were in-fact impacted by this breach, please call 1-844-534-0814, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. EST.

If you need to speak with our compliance department at the hospital please call 307-755-4557.

Ivinson Memorial Hospital deeply regrets any concerns this incident may have caused our patients.

Ivinson Memorial Hospital is a 99-bed, non-profit community hospital dedicated to providing high quality healthcare services to the residents of Albany County since 1917.

Services include emergency, behavioral health, cardiac rehabilitation, cardiopulmonary, rehabilitation, medical care, surgical care, intensive care, dialysis, extended and family care, as well as a Cancer Center and Diabetes Clinic. Ivinson Memorial Hospital is affiliated with the University of Colorado Health.

IMH is fully accredited and meets all standards of the Joint Commission (an independent, not-for-profit organization). IMH is also accredited by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.