Laramie Man Dies After Motorcycle Crash

LARAMIE — On July 15th, 2017 at 5:39 pm, a fatal motorcycle crash occurred near Laramie, Wyoming. A Wyoming Highway Patrol State Trooper observed a 2006 Kawasaki motorcycle traveling south on US 287 in excess of 90 mph. The speed limit in that area is 70 mph. The Trooper turned his vehicle around and attempted to catch up to the speeding motorcycle to initiate a traffic stop.

The Trooper reported the speed of the motorcycle increased significantly and the driver appeared to be eluding. The driver turned on to Cherokee Park Road and was traveling southwest on the dirt road when he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed. The driver was thrown from the motorcycle and despite life-saving efforts by the Trooper, the driver succumbed to his injuries on scene.

The driver of the motorcycle has been identified as 56-year-old Laramie, Wyoming resident Lawrence White.

Mr. White was wearing his helmet at the time of the crash. The reason Mr. White was attempting to elude the Trooper is still under investigation.

This is the 75th fatality on Wyoming’s highways in 2017, compared to 49 in 2016, 71 in 2015, and 74 in 2014.