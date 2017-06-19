Laramie Muralist Painting Today in Downtown Rock Springs

ROCK SPRINGS — One of the new murals is currently in the process of being painted in downtown Rock Springs. The Elk Street wall of the Graffiti Records building across from Fiesta Guadalajara is getting a major makeover. A natural landscape with rock and animals is replacing the blank wall.

.

About the Muralist

Dan Toro, the muralist from Laramie, has been involved in painting several of the murals in downtown Laramie in years passed.

Watch this time-lapse video of Toro painting one of his murals in Laramie.

.

.

Painting in Rock Springs

Toro can be seen freehand painting rocks and animals with cans of spray paint. The rocks, he said, he’s still figuring out as he goes along.

“I could be done in a week or so if the wind behaves,” said Toro. Check out some more of Toro’s work here.

.