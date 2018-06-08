Laramie Tornado Categorized as EF-3, Winds Topped 150 mph

UPDATE: The National Weather Service has categorized the main tornado that touched down north of Laramie in Albany County as an F-3.

There were two damaging tornadoes the evening of June 6, 2018. The main tornado was 8 miles north of Laramie and was tracked to 12 miles northeast of Laramie. A brief but intense satellite tornado also occurred as well.

The tornado tracked east across Highway 30 and intensified rapidly moving through mainly open fields. Numerous wooden power poles were snapped along County Road 121, along with several galvanized steel utility poles which were bent 90 degrees at the base. Grass was scoured out of the ground in a wide swath approximately one third of a mile in width near the intersection of County Road 121 and Cattle Drive. This is consistent with an EF-3 tornado.

Winds for the main tornado topped 150 mph and cut a path of 12 miles with a max width of 600 yards wide.

A satellite tornado developed 2 miles to the south of the parent tornado. This tornado damaged treetops and caused significant structural damage to a well-built attached garage, which collapsed as it lifted off the foundation and shifted to the

east. The damage to the garage was consistent with an EF-2 tornado. In addition, several nearby structures had minor damage to siding and shingles.

Original collection of photos and videos from Albany County, published 6/7/2018:

LARAMIE — According to Albany County Emergency Management, the tornado first touched down about eight miles north of Laramie around 5:43 p.m. MDT and lasted roughly 30 minutes.

The tornado caused damage to some structures, power poles, power lines, and fencing.

Law enforcement and fire department personnel are continuing to survey damage within the affected area.

There were no reports of personal injury.

Check out some of the photos and videos from locals who tweeted and posted on Facebook their incredible footage.

Tornado of the year: ‘Incredibly picturesque’ twister wows Wyoming storm watchers https://t.co/27nz8hwC6n — Roger M Wakimoto (@RogerWakimoto) June 7, 2018

Just got this snap from @Weatherjuice of the Laramie #tornado. What a monster! Going 30+ mins so far per reports. #WYwx pic.twitter.com/yChRwTjOvD — Michael Charnick (@charnick_wx) June 7, 2018

