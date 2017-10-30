Larissa Rose Salazar (September 6, 2001 – October 26, 2017).

ROCK SPRINGS — Larissa Rose Salazar, 16, passed away Thursday, October 26, 2017, at her home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was a lifelong resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming

Ms. Salazar was born on September 6, 2001, in Rock Springs, Wyoming, the daughter of Andrew William Salazar and Jennifer Marie Salazar.

She attended Black Butte High School and was a Junior.

Ms. Salazar enjoyed spending time with family, friends, and siblings, especially her sister Mariah, hockey, basketball, crocheting, and being on her cell phone.

Survivors include her parents, Andrew and Jennifer Salazar of Rock Springs, Wyoming, one sister, Mariah Salazar of Rock Springs, Wyoming, six brothers; Anthony Diaz of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Jesse Diaz of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Nicholas Diaz of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Santino Salazar of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Xavier Zamora of Arizona, and Angelo Salazar of Casper, Wyoming, grandparents; Nancy Salazar of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Tina Duran of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Alice McKelvey of Green River, Wyoming, Mike Lee of Washington, biological mother Trista Lee Dunbar and her parents, Dave and Paula Dunbar of Arizona, godparents Wade and Beverly Powers, as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her grandfather Billy Salazar.

Private family services will be conducted.

The family of Larissa Rose Salazar respectfully requests donations in her memory be made to the Larissa Rose Salazar memorial fund, In care of the Trona Valley Credit Union, 2640 Foothill Blvd., Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901. Proceeds from the fund will be made to a suicide prevention organization.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.