BIG PINEY — Larry Robertson, 71, of Big Piney passed away Tuesday, October 3, 2017.

Larry was born November 16, 1945, in Jackson, Wyoming to Marion and Rebecca Robertson.

He married his sweetheart Wyoma Kay Lawrence Robertson on September 6, 1975, in Jackson, Wyoming.

A graveside funeral service will be held Saturday, October 7th at 12:00 noon at the Plainview Cemetery in Big Piney.

A full obituary will follow.