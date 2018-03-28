Larry J. Porter Jr. (April, 25 1993 – March 24, 2018)

Larry J. Porter, Jr., 24, passed away on March 24th, 2018. He was born April 25, 1993 in Rock Springs, WY to Larry and Sherrie Harper Porter. He grew up and attended schools in Rock Springs and Pinedale, WY. His interest were motorcycles, fast cars, snowboarding, outdoors, and spending time with his family.

Larry J. Jr., is survived by his father Larry J. Porter Sr. and brother Jaxon Porter of St. George, UT. His grandparents; Tom and Judy Harper of Wickenburg, AZ and Judy Porter of Rock Springs, WY; Uncles Mike Harper of Rock Springs, WY, Lonnie Porter of Rock Springs, WY, Lance Porter of St. George, UT; Aunts Debbie Harper of Wickenburg, AZ and Lucretia Porter and Stuart Merritt of Rock Springs, WY; several cousins of various states.

He was proceeded in death by his mother Sherrie Harper Porter; Paternal Grandfather Boyd Porter; Aunts Christy Harper Jacobs and Lannette Porter Fernandez; Uncle Adam Lynn Porter.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 31, 2018, at 2:00 p.m. at the Metcalf Mortuary Chapel, 288 West St. George Blvd., St. George, Utah. A visitation will be held Saturday, prior to services, from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Mortuary. Interment will be in Tonaquint Cemetery.