LaRue “Babe” Lee (June 15, 1932 - December 7, 2017).

ROCK SPRINGS — LaRue “Babe” Lee, 85, of Rock Springs, Wyoming passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2017, at her home surrounded by her family. A lifetime resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming she died following a brief Illness.

She was born in Winton, Wyoming on June 15, 1932, the daughter of Walter Goddard and Florence Cook Goddard.

Mrs. Lee attended schools in Winton and Reliance, Wyoming and was a graduate of the Reliance High School with the class of 1950.

She married William “Bill” Tygart Lee on September 16, 1951, in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He later preceded her in death on September 2, 2016.

Mrs. Lee was employed by J.C. Penny’s and Stylish Stout Shop as a retail clerk for many years.

She was a member of the Episcopal Church of the Holy Communion.

Her most precious interests were her family, friends, and faith in her church. She loved cooking, baking and making pies. She also enjoyed sewing and doing crafts with her church family group, The “Cracked Pots.”

Survivors include three sons; William R. Lee and wife Jimmye Sue, David A. Lee and his wife LaVonna and Daniel J. Lee and wife Marjean all of Rock Springs, Wyoming, one sister; Connie Goddard Herd and husband Davey of Florence, Montana, one brother in law Richard H. Lee of Rock Springs, Wyoming, sister in law; Zoe Kalber of Big Piney, Wyoming, grandchildren; Jamie Lee, Matthew S. Lee and wife Brianne, Meagan Sheesley and husband Steven, Mandy Lee, Jake Lee, Clay Allen and wife Amy, Staci Allen, Sean P. Lee and wife Erica, great-grandchildren include Ashtin Lee, Rylee Sheesley, Alyssa Sheesley, Brianna Demers, C.J. Allen, Kaylyn Allen, Coraline Lee and Michael Lee, two great-great-grandchildren, several cousins, nieces, nephews and special friend Judy Sheldon.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her parents in law; James B. Lee and Marion Zoe Lee, husband Bill and one brother William Goddard who died in infancy.

The family of LaRue Lee will be receiving relatives and friends from 12:00 P.M. until 5:00 P.M. on Sunday, December 10, 2017, at 144 Bellview Drive, Rock Springs, Wyoming