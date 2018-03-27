Late Game Scoring Surge Pushes Lady Wolves Over Evanston, 3-2 [PHOTOS]

GREEN RIVER– The Green River High School Lady Wolves soccer team beat the Evanston Red Devils, 3-2, at home today with three goals in the final minutes of the game.

GRHS trailed 0-2 with about five minutes left in the game when Carly Kettering scored the Lady Wolves’ first goal of the match up. The girls scored again, tying the game with about one minute left. In the final minute of the game, Kettering put one more in to secure the win.

The GRHS girls soccer team moves to 1-1 in conference play and 1-3 overall. Evanston falls to 0-3 in conference play and 0-4-2 overall.



Up Next

The Lady Wolves will host the Green River Invitational on Friday and Saturday, April 6 and 7.
























