Laurel ‘Laurie’ Lee Kerns (July 11, 1954 – March 1, 2018).

ROCK SPRINGS — Laurel “Laurie” Lee Kerns, 63, of Rock Springs, Wyoming passed away Thursday, March 1, 2018, at Sage View Care Center surrounded by her family. She was a resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming for thirty-nine years and former resident of Waterloo, Iowa she died following a lengthy illness.

She was born in Waterloo, Iowa July 11, 1954, the daughter of Dean Kerns and Wilma Rae Pearson Kerns.

Ms. Kerns attended schools in Waterloo, Iowa and was a high school graduate of the West High School with the class of 1972.

She was the co-owner operator of the Warehouse Video Store,

Her interests included Roller skating, spending time with family, jigsaw puzzles, camping, photography and the outdoors. She was a Girl Scout as a young girl and a Girl Scout Leader.

Survivors include her companion of many years Matt Bjorklund of Rock Springs, Wyoming, her father and step mother, Dean Kerns and Donna Kerns of Waterloo, Iowa, one son, Kevin Bjorklund of Rock Springs, two daughters, Heidi Kerns and fiancé Nick Ellis of Rock Springs, Wyoming and Nikki Evans and husband Justin of Hagerstown, Maryland, one brother Dennis Kerns and wife Deb of Wapello, Iowa, two sisters Deena Biretz and husband Ken of Fertile, Iowa and Connie Grams and husband Jim of Irene, South Dakota, ten grandchildren, Cody and companion Rayann, Aubrie and companion Trent, Jennifer. Austin, Emily, Zachary, Gracee, Rebecca, Daphne and Willow, and one great-grandson, Rayden.

She is preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents, her mother and stepfather Wilma and Grover Nelson and one grand-daughter Hailey Kerns,

Following cremation a celebration of life will be held at 1:00 P.M., Saturday, March 10, 2018, at the Young at Heart, 2400 Reagan Avenue, Rock Springs, Wyoming.

